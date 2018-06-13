Russian military seize arms cache in Syria’s Homs province - center

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria have found an ammo cache in the village of Umm-Sharshuh, Homs province, said Major General Alexei Tsygankov, the chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria.

"Thanks to intelligence obtained by the Syrian security agencies, an ammo cache was recovered in eastern part of the populated locality of Umm-Sharshuh. An anti-tank guided missile, three reactive shaped charge mines, 52 hand anti-tank grenade launchers and over 8,500 pieces of ammunition were handed to the government forces," he said on Tuesday.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian observers registered some ceasefire violations in the regions of Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor, Latakia and Daraa.

Syrian field engineers trained by Russian specialists have searched 20 buildings in the town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, and destroyed three mines, four shells and 17 improvised explosive devices. At least 35 mines and 21 improvised explosive devices were found in the east of Kafer-Laha, Homs province.