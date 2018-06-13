Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian military seize arms cache in Syria’s Homs province - center

Military & Defense
June 13, 0:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Over the past 24 hours, Russian observers registered some ceasefire violations in the regions of Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor, Latakia and Daraa

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria have found an ammo cache in the village of Umm-Sharshuh, Homs province, said Major General Alexei Tsygankov, the chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria.

"Thanks to intelligence obtained by the Syrian security agencies, an ammo cache was recovered in eastern part of the populated locality of Umm-Sharshuh. An anti-tank guided missile, three reactive shaped charge mines, 52 hand anti-tank grenade launchers and over 8,500 pieces of ammunition were handed to the government forces," he said on Tuesday.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian observers registered some ceasefire violations in the regions of Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor, Latakia and Daraa.

Syrian field engineers trained by Russian specialists have searched 20 buildings in the town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, and destroyed three mines, four shells and 17 improvised explosive devices. At least 35 mines and 21 improvised explosive devices were found in the east of Kafer-Laha, Homs province.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Russia military compete to uncover top Army Scout Masters
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
12
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New US sanctions will have no effect - Russia’s Foreign Ministry
2
Militants preparing provocation in Syria to initiate US attack — Russian Defense Ministry
3
Russian military seize arms cache in Syria’s Homs province - center
4
Russia's Defense Ministry plans to purchase 200 tanks per year
5
Russia mulls suing US in WTO on steel, aluminum tariffs
6
Evraz shares climb 7% in London after Fitch rating upgrade
7
Living in the Matrix: Top Central Bank official refers to sci-fi’s forecasts coming true
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT