Militants preparing provocation in Syria to initiate US attack - Russian Defense Ministry

Military & Defense
June 11, 15:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov warns that the use of such provocations for destabilization of the environment on the Syrian territory is unacceptable

© AP Photo

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Militants of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) with the participation of the US special ops units are preparing a provocation involving chloride in the Syrian Deir ez-Zor province to provide an opportunity for the US-led coalition of a new attack on the country’s state facilities, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

"According to the information confirmed through three independent channels in Syria, the command of the so-called ‘Free Syrian Army’ aided by the forces of the US special ops units are preparing a serious provocation involving chemical warfare agents in the Deir ez-Zor province," he said.

According to Konashenkov, FSA militants have delivered chlorine cylinders to the Syrian Deir ez-Zor province to simulate another "chemical attack against civilians." "After being published in western media a staged video is set to initiate a missile strike on Syria’s state facilities by the US-led coalition and justify an offensive operation by militants against Syrian governmental forces on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River," he said, adding that Russia’s Defense Ministry warns that the use of such provocations for destabilization of the environment on the Syrian territory is unacceptable.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
