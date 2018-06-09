Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Defense Ministry points out IS emerged as result of US military invasion of Iraq

Military & Defense
June 09, 12:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The terrorist group’s further expansion to Syria became possible "because of the culpable inaction of the United States and the so-called US-led coalition"

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Lucas Jackson

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The emergence of the Islamic State terror group (IS) is a result of the US military invasion of Iraq, while most of the weapons that the US provided to the Syrian armed opposition units fell into the hands of militants from the IS and Jabhat al-Nusra (both terror groups are outlawed in Russia), Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Saturday.

"We are surprised at Pentagon Chief James Mattis’s verbal manipulations in regard to developments in Syria," he said, commenting on the US defense secretary’s statement in which he said that Bashar al-Assad, supported by Iran and Russia, had led the Syrian people to a catastrophe, while the mostly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces was the only organization that had succeeded in defeating terrorists in Syria.

Read also

Lavrov compares US strike in Syria to 2003 Iraq invasion

"We would like to remind Mattis that the emergence and development of the ISIL [the former name of the IS - TASS] in Iraq was a direct and undisputed result of the US military invasion of the country under a false pretext about Saddam Hussein’s possession of chemical weapons," Konashenkov pointed out.

He stressed that "the ISIL group’s further expansion to Syria became possible because of the culpable inaction of the United States and the so-called US-led coalition, which made it possible for ISIL militants to promptly take control of major oil-fields in eastern Syria and ensured their steady revenue from the illegal trade of petroleum products."

"All this time, Washington has been focused on providing financial support and hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapons to the imaginary ‘Syrian opposition.’ However, most of the weapons and ammunition provided by the US fell into the hands of Jabhat al-Nusra, affiliated with Al-Qaeda, and the ISIL, whose objective to topple the legitimate Syrian government coincided with Washington’s goals," the Russian defense ministry spokesman said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Russia military compete to uncover top Army Scout Masters
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
12
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Russia ready to improve ties with US, the ball is now in Washington’s court
2
Russian Defense Ministry points out IS emerged as result of US military invasion of Iraq
3
Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships arrive in Philippines
4
Putin presents Xi with Russian steam bath house made of Siberian cedar logs
5
Ukraine’s Poroshenko claims Minsk format of peace settlement talks nonexistent
6
Putin cooks traditional Chinese food during his visit to Tianjin
7
International FIFA World Cup Broadcasting Center opens in Moscow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT