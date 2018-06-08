Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, US top brass meet in Helsinki to discuss European security

Military & Defense
June 08, 19:09 UTC+3

According to the official program, later in the day they are to be received by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian Chief of the General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov has held a meeting with Finland’s Chief of Defense General Jarmo Lindberg, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday, adding that the parties had discussed the European security situation.

Read also

Russia, US can do a lot more for Syrian settlement, Lavrov says

"On June 8, talks between Russian Chief of the General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov and Finland’s Chief of Defense General Jarmo Lindberg took place in Helsinki," the statement reads. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the parties had "a thorough discussion of the European security situation." They also "emphasized the importance of a direct telephone line established last November, which helps build mutual trust and increase transparency amid growing military activities in the Baltic Sea area."

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the two generals exchanged views on ways to prevent military incidents and the situation in Syria, also touching upon bilateral cooperation. "The meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere," the statement adds.

Earlier on Friday, Helsinki hosted a meeting between Gerasimov and US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Joseph Dunford, who discussed various aspects of resolving the Syria issue and ways to ease tensions and ensure security in Europe.

The round-the-clock direct communications line established by Russia’s National Defense Management Center and the Defense Staff of the Finnish Armed Forces established to prevent incidents at sea and in the air, was put into operation on November 1, 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Russia military compete to uncover top Army Scout Masters
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
12
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin and Xi Jinping make joint statement following talks
2
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
3
National teams arrive in Russia ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
4
In God We Trust: Putin certain every person born with faith in the Almighty
5
NASA says its rover found organic substances on Mars
6
Foreign tourists expected to shell out $1.6 bln during 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
Turkey rejects US demand not to purchase S-400 from Russia — daily
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT