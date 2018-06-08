Russia rejects reports of its plane delivering airstrike in Syria’s Idlib province

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has rejected the reports of the Syrian Human Rights Monitoring Center and White Helmets that a Russian warplane had allegedly delivered an airstrike on June 7 near the community of Zardan in Syria’s Idlib province.

"All the reports of the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (the other version of the name of the Syrian Human | Rights Monitoring Center) and While Helmets that a Russian plane allegedly delivered an airstrike on June 7 in the area of the community of Zardan in the province of Idlib have nothing to do with reality," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"According to available information, there was fierce fighting in the past twenty-four hours in the said district of the province of Idlib between a large formation of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization [outlawed in Russia] and the Jaysh al-Ahrar irreconcilable opposition grouping with the use of heavy artillery guns," the defense ministry said.