About fifty ships to take part in Russian Navy’s drills in Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, June 7. /TASS/. About 50 ships, submarines, auxiliary craft, and naval aircraft of Russia’s Pacific Fleet will take part in an exercise of the Maritime Flotilla of All-Arms Forces, the program of which includes an antisubmarine drill, combat firing and cruise missile launches, Captain 2nd Rank Nikolai Voskresensky, the official spokesman for the Pacific Fleet told reporters on Thursday.

"Scheduled events in the framework of a training cruise of the Maritime Flotilla of All-Arms Forces have begun in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk," he said. "Engaged in them are the tactical groups of ships of Russia’s Northeastern Forces, as well as naval aviation crews."

"Up to fifty surface ships, gunboats, submarines and auxiliary seacraft will take part in the exercise," Capt Voskresensky said, adding that the program of the drill also embraced up to fifteen jets and helicopters of the Pacific Fleet."

Focus will be given to exercising in the concerted action of the groups of ships. The forces will also have anti-submarine, anti-aircraft, minesweeping and landfall exercises. Shipboard artillery will do firing at sea-based, aerial and shore-based targets, will use anti-submarine weaponry, and will launch cruise missiles at waterborne targets.