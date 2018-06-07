Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

About fifty ships to take part in Russian Navy’s drills in Far East

Military & Defense
June 07, 8:16 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Naval aviation is also engaged in the exercise

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, June 7. /TASS/. About 50 ships, submarines, auxiliary craft, and naval aircraft of Russia’s Pacific Fleet will take part in an exercise of the Maritime Flotilla of All-Arms Forces, the program of which includes an antisubmarine drill, combat firing and cruise missile launches, Captain 2nd Rank Nikolai Voskresensky, the official spokesman for the Pacific Fleet told reporters on Thursday.

Gallery
13 photo

Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power

"Scheduled events in the framework of a training cruise of the Maritime Flotilla of All-Arms Forces have begun in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk," he said. "Engaged in them are the tactical groups of ships of Russia’s Northeastern Forces, as well as naval aviation crews."

"Up to fifty surface ships, gunboats, submarines and auxiliary seacraft will take part in the exercise," Capt Voskresensky said, adding that the program of the drill also embraced up to fifteen jets and helicopters of the Pacific Fleet."

Focus will be given to exercising in the concerted action of the groups of ships. The forces will also have anti-submarine, anti-aircraft, minesweeping and landfall exercises. Shipboard artillery will do firing at sea-based, aerial and shore-based targets, will use anti-submarine weaponry, and will launch cruise missiles at waterborne targets.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Russia military compete to uncover top Army Scout Masters
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
12
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
About fifty ships to take part in Russian Navy’s drills in Far East
2
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
3
Russia's president comments on One Belt, One Road concept's prospects
4
Lost in translation: Russian family mistook Soviet Criminal Code for Quran for generations
5
Russian space agency installs external video camera on Soyuz spacecraft for first time
6
Sanctions against Russia may be kept until 2022, Central Bank says
7
Ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev calls for immediate Putin-Trump summit
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT