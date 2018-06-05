EU military products to go on display at Army-2018 forum

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Military and technical products from Germany and France will be demonstrated at the Army-2018 forum, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Over 40 companies and industrial enterprises from 15 countries will take part in the Army-2018 international military and technical forum and the National Security Week international forum that will be held on August 21-26 at the Patriot congress and exhibition center," the Defense Ministry said.

Military and technical products from Great Britain, Vietnam, Germany, Romania, France and South Africa will be demonstrated at the forums.

As the Defense Ministry said, the forums’ organizers have received over 1,000 consents to participation in the exhibition events by now.

"Foreign countries have announced the participation of 46 enterprises, which are ready to showcase 720 exhibits. This figure has risen by 3.5 times compared to last year. For already four years now, Belarus, Armenia and Kazakhstan have been the Army forum’s constant participants, which are constantly expanding the scope of their representation in terms of the number of enterprises, exhibits and the booked exhibition area. This trend has also been typical of India and China since 2016," Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

"As of now, the Republic of Belarus and the People’s Republic of China dominate among the countries that have filed applications and signed the relevant agreements: they have booked a total of about 2,500 square meters of the exhibition area in the interests of 20 and 16 industrial enterprises," the Defense Ministry said.

"It should be noted that these countries demonstrate their products both on the individual displays of enterprises and as part of their national expositions. Overall, (along with Belarus and China), nine national expositions from Armenia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Slovakia and Turkey are planned," Russia’s Defense Ministry said.