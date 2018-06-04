Russian Aerospace Force uses Syrian operation combat experience in new pilots’ training

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Force will be training pilots and personnel using experience gained during the anti-terrorism operation in Syria, Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Sergei Surovikin told journalists on Monday.

"On the whole, the training of the Aerospace Force for the summer period has been scheduled," Surovikin said. "It will be held based on the deliveries of up-to-date weapons and military hardware, the development of the control system, reconnaissance and radio-electronic warfare, as well as on the combat experience gained during the special operation in Syria."

"During the winter period of training we held over 100 exercises of various levels reaching all set tasks of the drills," he added.

Surovikin also said that the Russian Aerospace Force had already begun preparations for this year’s scheduled Vostok-2018 (East-2018) large-scale military drills.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced earlier that the drills Vostok-2018 would be the largest combat training event this year that would be held in August-September in Siberia and the Far East.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s earlier statement, during the Vostok-2018 maneuvers, the Russian Armed Forces should comprehensively practice the tasks of delivering a large grouping of forces, ground-based hardware and aircraft to a distance of several thousand kilometers and deploying them in new areas.