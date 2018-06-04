Russian Aerospace Force receive cutting-edge air defense, combat aircraft simulators

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Force started receiving cutting edge training simulators to master operation of S-400 air defense missile systems, combat helicopters Mi-28N and Ka-52, as well as of Su-34 fighter-bombers, Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Sergei Surovikin told journalists on Monday.

"Military detachments of the Aerospace Force are being equipped with modern training simulators intended for preparing first-class specialists," Surovikin said. "These are the training simulators for combat aircraft Yak-130, Su-34, combat helicopters Mi-28N, Ka-52, Mi-8MTV-5, S-400 air defense systems and Pantsyr-S short-and medium-range surface-to-air missile systems".

"We also continue work on the equipment of firing ranges with new types of targets and up-to-date systems of tactical employment systems," Surovikin added.