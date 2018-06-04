Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and Serbia to hold joint military drills in mid-August - senior military official

Military & Defense
June 04, 3:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

One of the important events in the international military cooperation are the scheduled for the second decade of August military drills with a detachment of the Serbian Armed Forces

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia and Serbia will hold joint military drills in in mid-August, Russian Western Military District Commander Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"One of the important events in the international military cooperation are the scheduled for the second decade of August military drills with a detachment of the Serbian Armed Forces, involving a motorized infantry unit, which is deployed in the Leningrad Region, as well as an Air Force detachment," Kartapolov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
12
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
13
Celebrating a century of protecting Russia’s perimeters: Border Guard Service turns 100
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Pacific Fleet warships arrive at Vietnam’s Cam Ranh port on a visit
2
Russia discusses air defense system deliveries with Rwanda
3
Russia, China will approve "a good package of agreements" - Lavrov
4
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
5
Russian Aerospace Force receive cutting-edge air defense, combat aircraft simulators
6
Cutting-edge missile corvette joins Russia’s Black Sea Fleet
7
Russia and China agree to boost military cooperation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT