Russia and Serbia to hold joint military drills in mid-August - senior military official

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia and Serbia will hold joint military drills in in mid-August, Russian Western Military District Commander Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"One of the important events in the international military cooperation are the scheduled for the second decade of August military drills with a detachment of the Serbian Armed Forces, involving a motorized infantry unit, which is deployed in the Leningrad Region, as well as an Air Force detachment," Kartapolov said.