Russian Pacific Fleet warships arrive at Vietnam’s Cam Ranh port on a visit

Military & Defense
June 03, 14:49 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The visit of the Pacific Fleet’s warships will last until June 6

1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, June 3. /TASS/. A group of Russia’s Pacific Fleet warships arrived at Vietnam’s Cam Ranh port on a business call, Pacific Fleet spokesman Nikolai Voskresensky said on Sunday.

‘Today, a group of Pacific Fleet warships comprising the large anti-submarine warfare ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Vinogradov and the medium sea tanker Pechenga has arrived at the port of Cam Ranh (Vietnam) on a business call. Today a working meeting will be held with the receiving side on provisions for the stay of the Russian ships at the port," the spokesman said.

The group of the Pacific Fleet warships was received at the port of Cam Ranh by Russia’s consul general in Ho Chi Minh, representatives of the Vietnamese Defense Ministry, the naval command and the General Political Department of the country’s armed forces.

The visit of the Pacific Fleet’s warships will last until June 6.

The group of the Pacific Fleet’s warships has been on a voyage in distant waters since May 7. Over this time, the warships held anti-submarine warfare drills in the Philippine Sea. During their two-month voyage, the group of the Pacific Fleet’s warships plans to visit some countries in the Asia-Pacific region and take part in the Joint Sea-2018 Russian-Chinese naval exercises.

