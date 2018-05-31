Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia to build 5th-generation nuclear sub with hypersonic missiles by 2027, source says

Military & Defense
May 31, 15:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The United Ship-Building Corporation did not comment on this information for TASS

© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Husky-class fifth-generation lead nuclear-powered submarine armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles is expected to be built by 2027, a source in the Russian defense sector told TASS on Thursday.

Putin announces Russia possesses hypersonic weapons

"The Husky has been included in the state armament program for 2018-2027. There are plans to start the experimental design work on the construction of submarines of this class from 2023 and deliver the lead vessel by the end of 2027," the source said.

"Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missiles will become the main armament of the newest multipurpose submarine," the source added.

The results of the R&D work that has been carried out by now to design this submarine "have been recognized as unsatisfactory" as "they fail to meet the customer’s requirements," the source added.

The United Ship-Building Corporation did not comment on this information for TASS.

Husky sub and Zircon hypersonic missiles

The St. Petersburg-based Malakhit design bureau announced in early 2014 that it was designing a fifth-generation multipurpose nuclear-powered submarine. In 2016, it was reported that the Project was code-named Husky (a breed of dogs that pulls sleighs). At first, the design bureau carried out R&D work on its own initiative and in 2016 a contract with Russia’s Defense Ministry was signed. In late April 2018, Head of Russia’s United Ship-Building Corporation Alexei Rakhmanov said that the Husky Project would be finalized in compliance with the requirements of the Russian Navy. The Severnoye Machine-Building Enterprise (Severodvinsk) is expected to build the submarine.

'Black holes' of the Russian Navy

The future submarine’s performance characteristics have been classified. According to open sources, the Husky will feature a two-hull design traditional for the Russian Navy and displace 12,000 tonnes. The submarine will be furnished with the most advanced combat information and control system, a sonar and a system of integration into the unified information space of the Russian Armed Forces.

The universal missile system with the Zircon hypersonic missile (it develops a speed of Mach 5-6) has been developed by the Research and Production Association of Machine-Building and is undergoing trials now. The Zircon hypersonic missiles are expected to be mounted on airborne and seaborne carriers.

Russia is currently building a series of Project 885 Yasen-class fourth-generation multipurpose submarines. Of seven such submarines whose construction is envisaged by the state armament program for 2011-2020, only one sub, the K-560 Severodvinsk, has been commissioned by now.

