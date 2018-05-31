Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships wrap up visit to Thailand

VLADIVOSTOK, May 31. /TASS/. A Pacific Fleet task force on Thursday completed its unofficial visit to Thailand during which a meeting between the commander of the Sattahip naval base and the Russian ambassador was held, Pacific Fleet Spokesman Captain 2nd Rank Nikolai Voskresensky said.

"Today the task force of the Pacific Fleet’s warships consisting of large anti-submarine vessels Admiral Tributs and Admiral Vinogradov and a mid-size sea tanker Pechenga wrapped up its visit to the port of Sattahip (Thailand) where it arrived on an unofficial visit on May 27. The Pacific Fleet’s ships left Thailand and continued fulfilling the long voyage’s tasks," Voskresensky said.

During the visit commander of the task force Captain 1st Rank Oleg Korolev and officers who accompanied him made a protocol visit to the commander of the major naval base Sattahip. The ceremony of the meeting with Russian Ambassador to Thailand Kirill Barsky was held onboard the Admiral Vinogradov vessel.

The Russian and Thai military had a friendly football match and the Thai sailors also arranged an excursion for their Russian counterparts onboard Thailand’s aircraft carrier Chakri Naruebet.

Over the past three years, this is the fourth visit of Russian ships to Thailand.

In March 2015, the large antisubmarine ship Admiral Panteleyev was welcomed in the country, and in December 2016, the large antisubmarine ship Admiral Tributs paid a visit. Admiral Panteleyev also took part in a naval parade in November 2017 in the Pattaya resort on occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).