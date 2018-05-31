Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships wrap up visit to Thailand

Military & Defense
May 31, 6:24 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

During the visit commander of the task force Captain 1st Rank Oleg Korolev and officers who accompanied him made a protocol visit to the commander of the major naval base Sattahip

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, May 31. /TASS/. A Pacific Fleet task force on Thursday completed its unofficial visit to Thailand during which a meeting between the commander of the Sattahip naval base and the Russian ambassador was held, Pacific Fleet Spokesman Captain 2nd Rank Nikolai Voskresensky said.

"Today the task force of the Pacific Fleet’s warships consisting of large anti-submarine vessels Admiral Tributs and Admiral Vinogradov and a mid-size sea tanker Pechenga wrapped up its visit to the port of Sattahip (Thailand) where it arrived on an unofficial visit on May 27. The Pacific Fleet’s ships left Thailand and continued fulfilling the long voyage’s tasks," Voskresensky said.

During the visit commander of the task force Captain 1st Rank Oleg Korolev and officers who accompanied him made a protocol visit to the commander of the major naval base Sattahip. The ceremony of the meeting with Russian Ambassador to Thailand Kirill Barsky was held onboard the Admiral Vinogradov vessel.

The Russian and Thai military had a friendly football match and the Thai sailors also arranged an excursion for their Russian counterparts onboard Thailand’s aircraft carrier Chakri Naruebet.

Over the past three years, this is the fourth visit of Russian ships to Thailand.

In March 2015, the large antisubmarine ship Admiral Panteleyev was welcomed in the country, and in December 2016, the large antisubmarine ship Admiral Tributs paid a visit. Admiral Panteleyev also took part in a naval parade in November 2017 in the Pattaya resort on occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
13
Celebrating a century of protecting Russia’s perimeters: Border Guard Service turns 100
13
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov calls to prevent disruption of Korean Peninsula’s settlement
2
Kremlin: No standard solution on list of tycoons seeking to return to Russia from UK
3
Russia and China agree to boost military cooperation
4
West’s aggressive rhetoric against Russia shapes new generation’s views — diplomat
5
Russia to build 6 more Borei-A strategic nuclear-powered submarines — source
6
Russia’s Olympic champion figure skater Zagitova says she will not part with her coach
7
Ukraine’s SBU claims special-op stunt foiled attempt on ‘murdered’ reporter’s life
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT