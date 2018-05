Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup May 23, 18:53

This week in photos: Royal couple ties knot, Modi-Putin talks in Sochi and Dali in Russia

This week in photos: Royal couple ties knot, Modi-Putin talks in Sochi and Dali in Russia May 25, 19:58

Mangled masterpieces: Renowned works of art mauled by vandals May 29, 16:49

MMA fight as part of qualification tests for the right to bear a maroon beret © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

Qualification tests for the right to bear a maroon beret at the Gorny training center © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

Qualification tests for the right to bear a maroon beret at the Gorny training center © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

Qualification tests for the right to bear a maroon beret at the Gorny training center © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

The combat course during the qualification tests for the right to bear a maroon beret © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

The combat course during the qualification tests for the right to bear a maroon beret © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

The combat course during the qualification tests for the right to bear a maroon beret © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

The combat course during the qualification tests for the right to bear a maroon beret © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

The combat course during the qualification tests for the right to bear a maroon beret © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

Servicemen of a special task force unit of the Siberian District Troops of the Russian National Guard take qualification tests to earn the maroon beret at the Gorny training center © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

Servicemen of a special task force unit of the Siberian District Troops of the Russian National Guard take qualification tests to earn the maroon beret at the Gorny training center

© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

The combat course during the qualification tests for the right to bear a maroon beret

© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

The combat course during the qualification tests for the right to bear a maroon beret

© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

The combat course during the qualification tests for the right to bear a maroon beret

© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

The combat course during the qualification tests for the right to bear a maroon beret

© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

The combat course during the qualification tests for the right to bear a maroon beret

© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

Qualification tests for the right to bear a maroon beret at the Gorny training center

© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

Qualification tests for the right to bear a maroon beret at the Gorny training center

© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

Qualification tests for the right to bear a maroon beret at the Gorny training center

© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

MMA fight as part of qualification tests for the right to bear a maroon beret

© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

The maroon beret awards ceremony

© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS