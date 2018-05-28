Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Defense Ministry refutes reports on jets intercepting Israeli F-16 over Lebanon

Military & Defense
May 28, 20:42 UTC+3

Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported that Russian S-34 warplanes were sent to intercept two Israeli F-16 aircraft in the Lebanese airspace and forced them to change their flight route

Share
1 pages in this article
F-16

F-16

© EPA/ABIR SULTAN

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s defense ministry has dismissed reported about alleged interception of Israeli F-16 warplanes by Russian Su-34 fighter bombers over Lebanon as untrue.

"Reports circulated by an Israeli news website about alleged ‘interception’ of two Israeli F-16 planes by Russian Su-34’s in the airspace over Lebanon are dilettantish nonsense," the ministry said on Monday.

"The Su-34 multirole bombers of the Russian taskforce in Syria are not used to intercept aerial targets and perform no missions in Lebanon’s airspace," the ministry stressed.

Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported that Russian S-34 warplanes were sent to intercept two Israeli F-16 aircraft in the Lebanese airspace and forced them to change their flight route.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Celebrating a century of protecting Russia’s perimeters: Border Guard Service turns 100
13
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet: 235 years anniversary
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase new noiseless sniper rifle
2
Russian Defense Ministry refutes reports on jets intercepting Israeli F-16 over Lebanon
3
Gazprom appeals for complete reversal of court decision on gas transit via Ukraine
4
Islamic State-related groups surface in US-controlled area of Syria, Lavrov says
5
Trials of Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker scheduled for July
6
Russia's Sibur and China's Sinopec negotiating new joint projects
7
Johnny Depp visits Moscow’s Mayakovsky Museum
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT