Russian Defense Ministry refutes reports on jets intercepting Israeli F-16 over Lebanon

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s defense ministry has dismissed reported about alleged interception of Israeli F-16 warplanes by Russian Su-34 fighter bombers over Lebanon as untrue.

"Reports circulated by an Israeli news website about alleged ‘interception’ of two Israeli F-16 planes by Russian Su-34’s in the airspace over Lebanon are dilettantish nonsense," the ministry said on Monday.

"The Su-34 multirole bombers of the Russian taskforce in Syria are not used to intercept aerial targets and perform no missions in Lebanon’s airspace," the ministry stressed.

Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported that Russian S-34 warplanes were sent to intercept two Israeli F-16 aircraft in the Lebanese airspace and forced them to change their flight route.