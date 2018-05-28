Celebrating a century of protecting Russia’s perimeters: Border Guard Service turns 100

Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power May 21, 18:21

Terrifying volcanic eruption in Hawaii May 22, 17:12

Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup May 23, 18:53

Royal wedding-inspired Chelsea in Bloom festival May 24, 18:45

French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims May 25, 13:55

This week in photos: Royal couple ties knot, Modi-Putin talks in Sochi and Dali in Russia

This week in photos: Royal couple ties knot, Modi-Putin talks in Sochi and Dali in Russia May 25, 19:58

Border patrol at the state border in Kazakhstan, 1972 © Sergei Metelitsa/TASS

Soldiers on duty at the outpost, 1987 © Sergei Voronin/TASS

Border guards seen while receiving an order, 1971 © Viktor Sadchikov/TASS

Border patrol agent’s dog on duty guarding his master’s belongings, 1973, 1973 © Edgar Bryukhanenko/TASS

A group of border guards with a dog patrol the state border of the USSR, 1968 © Semyon Maisterman/TASS

A Soviet border guard on the bank of the Ussuri river near Damansky island, 1969 © V. Sukhodolsky/TASS

A border outpost near Damansky Island, Primorye Territory, 1969 © Yuri Muravin and Nikolai Nazarov/TASS

Border guards detain a mock offender, the diver who tried to land on the Soviet coast at night, 1968 © Nikolai Nazarov/TASS

Border guards on horseback inspect the border, 1970 © V.Petrov/TASS

Group of border guards of Far East military district performs a mission, 1963 © Y. Muravin/TASS

Group of border guards of Far East military district performs a mission, 1963

© Y. Muravin/TASS

Border guards on horseback inspect the border, 1970

© V.Petrov/TASS

Border guards detain a mock offender, the diver who tried to land on the Soviet coast at night, 1968

© Nikolai Nazarov/TASS

A border outpost near Damansky Island, Primorye Territory, 1969

© Yuri Muravin and Nikolai Nazarov/TASS

A Soviet border guard on the bank of the Ussuri river near Damansky island, 1969

© V. Sukhodolsky/TASS

A group of border guards with a dog patrol the state border of the USSR, 1968

© Semyon Maisterman/TASS

Border guards on a mission, 1969

© Yuri Muravin/TASS

Border guards' unit on patrol, 1971

© Gerbert Bagdasaryan/TASS

Border patrol agent’s dog on duty guarding his master’s belongings, 1973, 1973

© Edgar Bryukhanenko/TASS

Border guards seen while receiving an order, 1971

© Viktor Sadchikov/TASS

Soldiers on duty at the outpost, 1987

© Sergei Voronin/TASS

Border patrol at the state border in Kazakhstan, 1972

© Sergei Metelitsa/TASS