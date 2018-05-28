Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Celebrating a century of protecting Russia’s perimeters: Border Guard Service turns 100

Military & Defense
May 28, 18:05 UTC+3

Russian Border Guards' Day is marked on May 28

Group of border guards of Far East military district performs a mission, 1963
© Y. Muravin/TASS
© V.Petrov/TASS
© Nikolai Nazarov/TASS
© Yuri Muravin and Nikolai Nazarov/TASS
© V. Sukhodolsky/TASS
© Semyon Maisterman/TASS
© Yuri Muravin/TASS
© Gerbert Bagdasaryan/TASS
© Edgar Bryukhanenko/TASS
© Viktor Sadchikov/TASS
© Sergei Voronin/TASS
© Sergei Metelitsa/TASS
© Nikolai Zhiganov/TASS
On May 28, 1918, the Soviet government issued a decree establishing the Border Guard Service. More than 15 countries share a border with Russia, the most of any nation in the world. Soviet era photographs of border guards' daily grind can be viewed in this gallery by TASS.

