Russian Navy to maintain balanced taskforce in Mediterranean - commander-in-chief

Military & Defense
May 27, 18:35 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The number of ships equipped with high-precision weapons within the taskforce in the Mediterranean may be increased

ST. PETERSBURG, May 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Navy will maintain its taskforce in the Mediterranean at an efficient and balanced level, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Vladimir Korolyov said on Sunday.

"The Navy will maintain its taskforce in the Mediterranean at an efficient and balanced level to ensure its self-sufficiency so that it could maintain effective cooperation with aviation and perform its task of spotting submarines ensuring missile defense," he said, adding that the force’s strength may be "very flexible depending on the tasks."

"As for the presence of ships equipped with high-precision weapons in the Mediterranean, they are deployed there on a permanent basis and, naturally, the number of such ships within the taskforce in the Mediterranean may be increased," he said.

