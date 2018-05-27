Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Four Russian military killed by militants’ fire in Syria - Defense Ministry

Military & Defense
May 27, 12:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Two Russian military advisers, who controlled fire of the Syrian battery, died at the scene

© AP Photo

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Four Russian servicemen were killed by the militants’ fire in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Two Russian military advisers, who controlled fire of the Syrian battery, died at the scene. Five other Russian military were wounded and immediately taken to a Russian military hospital. The military doctors had been fighting for the life of two wounded servicemen, but they did not manage to save them," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the fighting occurred in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate in the dark time when several mobile terrorist groups attacked an artillery battery of the Syrian government forces.

The Syrian troops together with the Russian military from the military advisers’ group entered the battle. "During the fighting, which lasted for nearly an hour, the military destroyed 43 terrorists and six all-terrain vehicles with large-caliber armaments installed on them," the ministry said.

The Russian military have been granted state decorations.

Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
