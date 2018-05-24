Russia’s aircraft corporation to deliver Su-30SM fighter jets to Kazakhstan

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has signed a contract at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on the delivery of eight Su-30SM fighter jets to Kazakhstan, UAC President Yuri Slyusar told TASS at SPIEF-2018 on Thursday.

"Today we have signed a contract on the delivery of eight Su-30SM planes to Kazakhstan. We are very glad that this serial-produced and effective fighter jet that has proven its worth will replenish the fleet of Kazakhstan’s Air Force," he said.

The Su-30SM super-maneuverable fighter is designed to gain air superiority, disable hostile aerodromes in the enemy’s depth, destroy aerial, ground and sea targets, including at night and in adverse weather conditions.

The aircraft is capable of using advanced and future air-to-air and air-to-surface precision weapons.