Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s aircraft corporation to deliver Su-30SM fighter jets to Kazakhstan

Military & Defense
May 24, 14:54 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The aircraft is capable of using advanced and future air-to-air and air-to-surface precision weapons

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has signed a contract at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on the delivery of eight Su-30SM fighter jets to Kazakhstan, UAC President Yuri Slyusar told TASS at SPIEF-2018 on Thursday.

Read also

Key facts about Russia’s Su-30 multirole fighter jet

"Today we have signed a contract on the delivery of eight Su-30SM planes to Kazakhstan. We are very glad that this serial-produced and effective fighter jet that has proven its worth will replenish the fleet of Kazakhstan’s Air Force," he said.

The Su-30SM super-maneuverable fighter is designed to gain air superiority, disable hostile aerodromes in the enemy’s depth, destroy aerial, ground and sea targets, including at night and in adverse weather conditions.

The aircraft is capable of using advanced and future air-to-air and air-to-surface precision weapons.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet: 235 years anniversary
16
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
2
FIFA announces 2018 World Cup national slogans
3
Russia ready for any developments in Donbass, envoy says
4
Russia to develop a helicopter capable of controlling a swarm of drones
5
Russia’s nuclear submarine successfully test-fires Bulava missiles
6
Australian foreign minister believes Russia involved in MH17 plane crash in Ukraine
7
Russia, EU to replace expelled diplomats — envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT