Russian Helicopters organizes touring exhibition of Mi-171A2 and Ansat helicopters in Asia

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. This autumn the Mi-171A2 and Ansat multi-purpose helicopters will demonstrate their capabilities to customers at a traveling exhibition in Southeast Asia, Russian Helicopters CEO Andrey Boginskiy told reporters on Thursday.

"There is serious work underway to prepare a demo tour for Mi-171A2 and Ansat helicopters across Southeast Asia. There are plans to visit China, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia. This is great work and a challenge for the holding’s experts," he said.

The start of the tour will coincide with an international exhibition in China’s Zhuhai this autumn, he said. There are preparations underway, including the coordination of flight corridors for transport planes that will deliver the helicopters for the display.

Boginskiy added that the work to validate Mi-171A2 and Ansat helicopters in China continues. "We hope that the Ansat will have been validated by the exhibition in Zhuhai. There is also work to validate the Mi-171A2 in China. I hope that it will be at the end of this year or at the beginning of the next one," he said.