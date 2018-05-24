Russia to deliver 10 more multirole fighter jets to China

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. Russia built and delivered ten Su-35S multirole fighter jets to China in 2017 and plans to deliver ten more such aircraft this year, according to information on the display stand of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Four Su-35S fighters were built and transferred to China in 2016. Ten Su-35S aircraft were built and delivered to China in 2017 and ten Su-35S planes will be built and transferred to China in 2018," according to information on the company’s stand.

Russia signed the first export contract with China on the Su-35S super-maneuverable multirole fighter jets in 2015. The contract stipulates the delivery of 24 fighters worth about $2.5 billion.

The Su-35S 4++ generation supersonic fighter jet performed its debut flight on February 19, 2008. The warplane was developed on the basis of the Su-27 fighter jet. The Su-35S weighs 19 tonnes, has a service ceiling of 20,000 meters, develops a maximum speed of 2,500 km/h and has a crew of one pilot. It is armed with a 30mm air gun and carries up to 8 tonnes of combat load (missiles and air bombs of various types) on 12 external hardpoints. The Su-35S has been operational in the Russian Armed Forces since 2015.

