Defense ministers of post-Soviet security bloc discuss Iran-US relations

Military & Defense
May 23, 19:25 UTC+3 ASTANA

The Council of Ministers of Defense of the Collective Security Treaty Organization discussed the security of Western borders of CSTO member states

ASTANA, May 23. /TASS/. The Council of Ministers of Defense of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) discussed relations between the US and Iran, as well as the security of Western borders of CSTO member states, the organization’s Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov said on Wednesday.

He noted that during the council’s session, "[the ministers] exchanged opinions on the current issues relating to ensuring security and stability in the zone of CSTO responsibility, paying special attention to the Central Asian region."

"All council members also discussed the Iran-US relations, as they have slightly changed recently. Russia and Belarus talked about the Western borders of CSTO. This is what was put at the center of the discussion. It is probably the first time when everyone got to speak their mind in the narrow format. It is probably a necessary thing to do, in order to resolve our issues more easily, and to establish more trust," Khachaturov said.

The CSTO member states’ Council of Ministers took place on Wednesday, both in a narrow and broad format. As a result of the session, several documents were signed.

