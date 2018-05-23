Russian military delivers ten tonnes of food to Damascus suburb

DAMASCUS, May 23. /TASS/. Officers from the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria, acting in partnership with the Akhmad Kadyrov Foundation, carried out a humanitarian mission in the Damascus suburb of Dahiyat al-Assad, distributing ten tonnes of food among locals, the Center’s spokesman Zakhid Kasumov told reporters.

"A humanitarian mission was carried in the Dahiyat al-Assad settlement, which also involved the Akhmad Kadyrov Foundation. A total of ten tonnes of food - rice, oil, halva sweets and sugar - were distributed, as well as personal hygiene items," he said.

According to Kasumov, halva was included in humanitarian aid rations for the first time. "Locals like it a lot," he noted.

"Russia is the only country that can be expected to offer assistance. The only kind country, not like America, for instance," local resident Amira Nasuri told reporters.

The Eastern Ghouta enclave on the outskirts of Damascus, the Eastern Qalamoun area north of the capital and the southern part of Damascus were earlier liberated from militants with the assistance of the Russian Center for Reconciliation.