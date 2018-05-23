Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian military delivers ten tonnes of food to Damascus suburb

Military & Defense
May 23, 9:45 UTC+3 DAMASCUS

A humanitarian mission involved the Akhmad Kadyrov Foundation

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

DAMASCUS, May 23. /TASS/. Officers from the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria, acting in partnership with the Akhmad Kadyrov Foundation, carried out a humanitarian mission in the Damascus suburb of Dahiyat al-Assad, distributing ten tonnes of food among locals, the Center’s spokesman Zakhid Kasumov told reporters.

"A humanitarian mission was carried in the Dahiyat al-Assad settlement, which also involved the Akhmad Kadyrov Foundation. A total of ten tonnes of food - rice, oil, halva sweets and sugar - were distributed, as well as personal hygiene items," he said.

Read also

Germany to allocate 1 bln euros for tackling humanitarian crisis in Syria

According to Kasumov, halva was included in humanitarian aid rations for the first time. "Locals like it a lot," he noted.

"Russia is the only country that can be expected to offer assistance. The only kind country, not like America, for instance," local resident Amira Nasuri told reporters.

The Eastern Ghouta enclave on the outskirts of Damascus, the Eastern Qalamoun area north of the capital and the southern part of Damascus were earlier liberated from militants with the assistance of the Russian Center for Reconciliation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet: 235 years anniversary
16
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Key facts about Russia's Bulava ICBM
2
Press review: Iran clashes with Russia on Syria and World Cup may kick off blitz on DPR
3
Russian diplomat lambasts US envoy’s visit for fueling further strife in Ukraine
4
Homs de-escalation zone freed from terrorists without firing a shot — Russian top brass
5
Bank of Russia presents commemorative polymer banknote for the 2018 World Cup
6
Russian diplomat castigates West’s smear campaign against World Cup in Russia
7
Liability for aiding West’s sanctions may create problems for business in Russia — Kudrin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT