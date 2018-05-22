Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian official discusses joint exercises with Laos’ chief of general staff

Military & Defense
May 22, 20:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Russian senior army official has held negotiations with the Lao People's Armed Forces chief of General Staff

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief Colonel-General Oleg Salyukov has held negotiations with Lao People's Armed Forces Chief of General Staff Lieutenant-General Suvon Luongbunmi. The generals hashed over joint practicing in tank maneuvers, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"[The army officials] discussed bilateral military cooperation, namely, training of Laotian troops in the Russian Ground Forces’ universities, participation of Laotian military teams in the International Army Games, and joint exercises of tank units," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

During the official meeting ceremony, the Lao People's Armed Forces Chief of General Staff laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall.

The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the Laotian delegation would visit the fourth Guards Tank Division of the Western Military District to acquaint themselves with the organization of combat training and day-to-day activities of the unit.

