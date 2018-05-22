Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Drone shot down by Hmeymim base’s air defense system

Military & Defense
May 22, 0:19 UTC+3

No casualties or damages were reported

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. An air defense system at Syria’s Hmeymim airbase has shot down a drone. No casualties or damages were reported, a spokesman for the base said on Monday.

Read also

Russian General Staff confirms two militants’ drones destroyed at Hmeymim base

At dusk on May 21, the airbase’s radars spotted a small air target of unidentified origin (a drone) at a distance from the airfield, the spokesman said, adding that the target was hit by the base’s air defense system.

"No one was hurt, no material damage was incurred. The Russian airbase at Hmeymim continues to operate routinely," he said.

A similar incident took place in the evening on April 24, 2018, when two militants’ drones were spotted and shot down some ten kilometers of the Hmeymim airbase.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet: 235 years anniversary
16
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat slams Pompeo’s demands addressed to Iran as nonsense
2
Kremlin dismisses US media allegations on Russian arms, says ‘trust Putin’
3
Russia’s State Duma passes law on counter-sanctions against US, unfriendly states
4
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
5
Russia developing exoskeleton for army engineers
6
Drone shot down by Hmeymim base’s air defense system
7
US steps up pressure on new centers of power in world - Russian security chief
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT