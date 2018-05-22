Drone shot down by Hmeymim base’s air defense system

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. An air defense system at Syria’s Hmeymim airbase has shot down a drone. No casualties or damages were reported, a spokesman for the base said on Monday.

At dusk on May 21, the airbase’s radars spotted a small air target of unidentified origin (a drone) at a distance from the airfield, the spokesman said, adding that the target was hit by the base’s air defense system.

"No one was hurt, no material damage was incurred. The Russian airbase at Hmeymim continues to operate routinely," he said.

A similar incident took place in the evening on April 24, 2018, when two militants’ drones were spotted and shot down some ten kilometers of the Hmeymim airbase.