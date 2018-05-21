Russia to float out large amphibious assault ship on May 25

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The second Project 11711 large amphibious assault ship Pyotr Morgunov will be floated out on May 25, the press office of the Yantar Shipyard on the Baltic coast reported on Monday.

"The Baltic Yantar Shipyard [part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation] will float out the large amphibious assault ship Pyotr Morgunov on May 25," the press office said.

The launch ceremony will begin at 13:00 Moscow time at the slipway of the Yantar Shipyard. The launch ceremony will be attended by the Shipyard’s staff, representatives of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, the Kaliningrad Region authorities and the customer represented by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The Pyotr Morgunov is the second and the last Project 11711 warship designed by the Nevskoye Design Bureau. The contract for its construction was signed with the Defense Ministry of Russia in September 2014 and the warship was laid down in June 2015. The lead warship of this project, the Ivan Gren, is expected to be delivered to the customer by late May.

As Yantar Shipyard CEO Eduard Yefimov earlier told TASS, there will be only two Project 11711 warships, the Ivan Gren and the Pyotr Morgunov. Further on, shipbuilders will build warships of larger displacement and their outlook will be determined by the Defense Ministry of Russia.