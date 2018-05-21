Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to float out large amphibious assault ship on May 25

Military & Defense
May 21, 13:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Pyotr Morgunov is the last Project 11711 warship designed by the Nevskoye Design Bureau

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The second Project 11711 large amphibious assault ship Pyotr Morgunov will be floated out on May 25, the press office of the Yantar Shipyard on the Baltic coast reported on Monday.

"The Baltic Yantar Shipyard [part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation] will float out the large amphibious assault ship Pyotr Morgunov on May 25," the press office said.

Read also
The Project 11711 large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren

Russia wraps up sea trials of large amphibious assault ship

The launch ceremony will begin at 13:00 Moscow time at the slipway of the Yantar Shipyard. The launch ceremony will be attended by the Shipyard’s staff, representatives of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, the Kaliningrad Region authorities and the customer represented by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The Pyotr Morgunov is the second and the last Project 11711 warship designed by the Nevskoye Design Bureau. The contract for its construction was signed with the Defense Ministry of Russia in September 2014 and the warship was laid down in June 2015. The lead warship of this project, the Ivan Gren, is expected to be delivered to the customer by late May.

As Yantar Shipyard CEO Eduard Yefimov earlier told TASS, there will be only two Project 11711 warships, the Ivan Gren and the Pyotr Morgunov. Further on, shipbuilders will build warships of larger displacement and their outlook will be determined by the Defense Ministry of Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet: 235 years anniversary
16
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
2
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
3
Putin and Modi discuss strategic partnership — Lavrov
4
Rosneft will make final decision on investments in two deposits in Venezuela in 2020
5
Russia to build 6 more Borei-A strategic nuclear-powered submarines — source
6
Russia’s FSB shuts down extremist group in Crimea
7
Ukraine benefits from destabilizing Crimea, says Crimean leader
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT