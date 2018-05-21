Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Militants’ munition depots found in Syria’s Homs province

Military & Defense
May 21, 9:30 UTC+3 ALZAAFARANAH

Weapons produced in NATO member states were found in the depots

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

ALZAAFARANAH /Syria/, May 21. /TASS/. Members of the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Opposing Sides in Syria and the Syrian military are discovering munition depots and workshops for illegal production of weapons on territories cleared from militants in the eastern parts of Homs Governorate, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.

Read also

Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries

Weapons produced in NATO member states were found in the depots. Underground tunnels are equipped with medical gear and cells for civil hostages. Syrian combat engineers continue to clear the liberated communities from mines.

"We are in the community of Alzaafaranah in the Homs Governorate at a control observation post of the Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia - TASS) terrorist group. You can see here a great number of gas masks and foreign-made weapons, including the TOW-2. The rooms are highly equipped," member of the Center Andrei Nekipelov told reporters.

According to earlier reports, some towns in the Homs Governorate were liberated from illegal armed groups with support from the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Opposing Sides in Syria. These territories fell under control of the Syrian government.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet: 235 years anniversary
16
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
2
Putin and Modi discuss strategic partnership — Lavrov
3
Sweden retains champion’s title winning 2018 Ice Hockey World Championship
4
BRICS New Development Bank may finance two Sibur projects — Finance Ministry
5
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
6
Key facts about Russia’s heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov
7
US hiding thousands of terrorists in Syria from justice — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT