Militants’ munition depots found in Syria’s Homs province

ALZAAFARANAH /Syria/, May 21. /TASS/. Members of the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Opposing Sides in Syria and the Syrian military are discovering munition depots and workshops for illegal production of weapons on territories cleared from militants in the eastern parts of Homs Governorate, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.

Weapons produced in NATO member states were found in the depots. Underground tunnels are equipped with medical gear and cells for civil hostages. Syrian combat engineers continue to clear the liberated communities from mines.

"We are in the community of Alzaafaranah in the Homs Governorate at a control observation post of the Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia - TASS) terrorist group. You can see here a great number of gas masks and foreign-made weapons, including the TOW-2. The rooms are highly equipped," member of the Center Andrei Nekipelov told reporters.

According to earlier reports, some towns in the Homs Governorate were liberated from illegal armed groups with support from the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Opposing Sides in Syria. These territories fell under control of the Syrian government.