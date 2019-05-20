Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Sergey Lazarev to go on tour after finishing third at Eurovision Contest

Non-political Culture
May 20, 4:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Lazarev earlier represented Russia at the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest and also came in third

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian singer Sergey Lazarev, who finished third at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, has returned to Moscow from Tel Aviv and announced a new tour.

"Perhaps, you’ll be surprised to hear that tomorrow at midnight I am expected to launch a new tour," he said at a briefing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. Sergey added he would have only a few hours to spend with his family before going on tour.

"I congratulate Russia on being third. I did the best I could," the singer said, commenting on the contest’s results. According to Lazarev, he chose to sing a "non-commercial song" as he realized that he "had to take a chance."

Lazarev earlier represented Russia at the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest and also came in third.

"I have been told that since I won third place the second time, I need to try a third time," the singer joked, adding that he was only ready to participate in the contest once again "as a guest."

"I will go on tour now," Lazarev went on to say. "My solo concerts are planned to take place in Moscow and St. Petersburg in November, a new album will be released, so there are a lot of plans. Eurovision is just one more step up and not the ultimate goal. I have gained wonderful experience in 2019 and learned a lesson, it was nice to have the country’s support," he added.

The 2019 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Finale took place in Tel Aviv overnight into Sunday. Dutch performer Duncan Laurence won the contest with a song called Arcade.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Culture
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
3
Pamela Anderson says she will ‘gladly’ get Russian citizenship
7
Orthodox Center in Paris: symbol of faith linking Russia and France
3
Nicolas Sarkozy’s father shows exposition in Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian Foreign Ministry denies reports about use of chemical weapons
2
Oil in Druzhba pipeline was deliberately contaminated via private terminal — Transneft
3
Russia to complete construction of helicopter maintenance center in Peru in 2019
4
Belarus eager to buy Russian-made Pantsyr, Tor air defense missile systems
5
Sberbank CEO does not expect serious GDP growth in 2019
6
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
7
Envoy to OPCW says Russia found participants of staged 'chemical attack' video in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT