Russia’s Sergey Lazarev to go on tour after finishing third at Eurovision Contest

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian singer Sergey Lazarev, who finished third at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, has returned to Moscow from Tel Aviv and announced a new tour.

"Perhaps, you’ll be surprised to hear that tomorrow at midnight I am expected to launch a new tour," he said at a briefing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. Sergey added he would have only a few hours to spend with his family before going on tour.

"I congratulate Russia on being third. I did the best I could," the singer said, commenting on the contest’s results. According to Lazarev, he chose to sing a "non-commercial song" as he realized that he "had to take a chance."

Lazarev earlier represented Russia at the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest and also came in third.

"I have been told that since I won third place the second time, I need to try a third time," the singer joked, adding that he was only ready to participate in the contest once again "as a guest."

"I will go on tour now," Lazarev went on to say. "My solo concerts are planned to take place in Moscow and St. Petersburg in November, a new album will be released, so there are a lot of plans. Eurovision is just one more step up and not the ultimate goal. I have gained wonderful experience in 2019 and learned a lesson, it was nice to have the country’s support," he added.

The 2019 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Finale took place in Tel Aviv overnight into Sunday. Dutch performer Duncan Laurence won the contest with a song called Arcade.