Fire at Moscow State Conservatory does not affect its event calendar - ministry

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. The fire that took place on Saturday morning in one of the buildings of the Moscow State Conservatory does not affect its timetable, there will be no cancellations of planned concerts, Russian Ministry of Culture’s press service informed TASS.

"A short circuit took place in one of the buildings under reconstruction. The fire has been put out already. The incident will not affect the work of the conservatory. There will be no cancellations of concerts," the press service stated.

Earlier reports inform that a fire took place on the third floor of one of the buildings of the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory in central Moscow. Emergency services have reported no casualties in the fire.