Sting says no to VIP sections at his Russian concerts, says organizer

YEKATERINBURG, October 15. /TASS/. British singer and songwriter Sting has demanded that no VIP sections be organized at his concerts in Russia, the organizer of Yekaterinburg and Kazan concerts, Ivan Gomelsky, told a news conference at the Urals information center of TASS.

"There won’t be any VIP sectors in any of the cities, even in Moscow," Gomelsky said. "He said I want to see good old fans, see a fan zone in front of me for which people won’t have to pay much," he added.

He also said the concerts would be more dynamic this time, the equipment would be brought from London. Sting plans to perform his five most popular hits at the end. Up to 12,000 people are expected at the concert in Yekaterinburg.

According to Gomelsky, Sting specified in the rider that he needed a dark room for yoga and meditation. He said the popular musician would come to Moscow with his personal cook.

"We call her Aunt Charlie, her food is tasty, fantastic," he specified.

Sting’s Russian tour

Sting will open his Russian tour on November 5 in Yekaterinburg, the Urals, from where the singer will head to Kazan, Tatarstan, on November 7, while two days later he will move to St. Petersburg. His will stage one concert in Moscow on November 11, where Jamaica born American reggae superstar Shaggy will take the stage to join him.

The musicians will sing in Russia songs from the recent album "44/876", as well as popular hits, such as 'Every Breath you Take', 'Englishman in New York', 'Message in a Bottle', 'It Wasn’t Me', 'Mr. Boombastic and Angel'.

The title of the joint album of Sting and Shaggy, released in April 2018, refers to the country calling codes for the United Kingdom and Jamaica. The concert will take place in Moscow’s Olimpiyskiy Sports Complex.

Sting’s previous concert in Russia was in October 2017, within the framework of the global tour 57th&9th.