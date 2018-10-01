Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Charles Aznavour’s death is great loss for Armenia - prime-minister

Non-political Culture
October 01, 17:53 UTC+3 YEREVAN

Singer, poet and actor Charles Aznavour died on the 95th year of his life in his home in France

Share
1 pages in this article
© Tatyana Zenkovich/pool photo via AP

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said the death of French singer, lyricist and actor Charles Aznavour is a great loss for his country.

"It is a great loss for Armenia and the Armenian people. It is a great loss for France, for the French people and for entire humanity," Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

In his post Pashinyan offered condolences to Aznavour’s family and the people of Armenia and France.

Aznavour died in his home in southern France last night. Just recently he returned from a concert tour of Japan. At the end of the year he planned to give concerts in France.

Charles Aznavour was born on May 22, 1924 to the family of Armenian immigrants in Paris. A singer and musician of world renown, he always kept in touch with the land of his ancestors. After the Spitak earthquake disaster of 1988 he created the Aznavour for Armenia charity foundation to provide relief aid to the affected population.

In 2004, Armenia’s President Robert Kocharyan awarded to Aznavour the country’s highest government decoration - the title of the Hero of Armenia. A square in the center of Armenia’s capital Yerevan is named in his honor.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Culture
Countries
France Armenia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
3
Pamela Anderson says she will ‘gladly’ get Russian citizenship
7
Orthodox Center in Paris: symbol of faith linking Russia and France
3
Nicolas Sarkozy’s father shows exposition in Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ross Brawn: Michael Schumacher’s son Mick needs to take more steps to join F1 world
2
Kremlin stays mum on comments by Blair-era MI6 chief ‘regretting helping Putin win power’
3
Bandits beware: Russian anti-submarine warship to ward off pirates in Gulf of Aden
4
Russia urges UK to present Skripal instead of publishing ‘fake news’ about suspects
5
Russia begins field tests of electromagnetic weapons
6
Charles Aznavour’s death is great loss for Armenia - prime-minister
7
Press review: What CIS agreed on in Dushanbe and tensions flare up between Serbia, Kosovo
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT