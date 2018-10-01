Charles Aznavour’s death is great loss for Armenia - prime-minister

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said the death of French singer, lyricist and actor Charles Aznavour is a great loss for his country.

"It is a great loss for Armenia and the Armenian people. It is a great loss for France, for the French people and for entire humanity," Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

In his post Pashinyan offered condolences to Aznavour’s family and the people of Armenia and France.

Aznavour died in his home in southern France last night. Just recently he returned from a concert tour of Japan. At the end of the year he planned to give concerts in France.

Charles Aznavour was born on May 22, 1924 to the family of Armenian immigrants in Paris. A singer and musician of world renown, he always kept in touch with the land of his ancestors. After the Spitak earthquake disaster of 1988 he created the Aznavour for Armenia charity foundation to provide relief aid to the affected population.

In 2004, Armenia’s President Robert Kocharyan awarded to Aznavour the country’s highest government decoration - the title of the Hero of Armenia. A square in the center of Armenia’s capital Yerevan is named in his honor.