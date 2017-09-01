Russian News Agency TASS turns 113

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s leading news agency TASS celebrates its 113th birthday on Friday.

"Modern media have to exist in the conditions of tough competition for a reader, viewer, user. Information spreads rapidly, and its reliability is becoming the key factor. Making unbiased and high-quality news is the task that TASS successfully copes with, in my opinion," TASS Director General Sergey Mikhailov said.

The St. Petersburg Telegraph Agency (SPTA), the first official news agency of Russia and the predecessor of TASS, began to operate on September 1, 1904. Throughout its more than a century-long history, the agency has become one of the world’s most prominent media. With an extensive network of 68 bureaus in 63 countries worldwide and 70 domestic offices all across Russia, the agency employs more than 1,800 people.

"TASS reputation on the external market has been growing. More and more often we see that our information is in demand among our foreign colleagues. They quote us and seek our advice. We have close contacts with the world’s biggest international agencies. And this trend will continue," TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman said.

In June 2017, the TASS News Agency became is the only media outlet that made it into the top ten of most attractive companies for humanities students, compiled by Sweden's Universum corporation.

In 2012, the agency had 480 employees aged between 24 and 44. Their number has more than doubled by the end of 2016.

TASS regularly tops of the ranking of Russia’s most quoted news sources by the Medialogia company.

The agency’s internet audience tops 15 million users. Information in the text, video and audio formats is available on the tass.ru website, via social networking sites Facebook, VKontakte, and Twitter, as well as via the Youtube, Telegram and Viber platforms.