Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian News Agency TASS turns 113

Agency news
September 01, 5:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The St. Petersburg Telegraph Agency (SPTA), the first official news agency of Russia and the predecessor of TASS, began to operate on September 1, 1904

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s leading news agency TASS celebrates its 113th birthday on Friday.

"Modern media have to exist in the conditions of tough competition for a reader, viewer, user. Information spreads rapidly, and its reliability is becoming the key factor. Making unbiased and high-quality news is the task that TASS successfully copes with, in my opinion," TASS Director General Sergey Mikhailov said.

The St. Petersburg Telegraph Agency (SPTA), the first official news agency of Russia and the predecessor of TASS, began to operate on September 1, 1904. Throughout its more than a century-long history, the agency has become one of the world’s most prominent media. With an extensive network of 68 bureaus in 63 countries worldwide and 70 domestic offices all across Russia, the agency employs more than 1,800 people.

"TASS reputation on the external market has been growing. More and more often we see that our information is in demand among our foreign colleagues. They quote us and seek our advice. We have close contacts with the world’s biggest international agencies. And this trend will continue," TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman said.

In June 2017, the TASS News Agency became is the only media outlet that made it into the top ten of most attractive companies for humanities students, compiled by Sweden's Universum corporation.

In 2012, the agency had 480 employees aged between 24 and 44. Their number has more than doubled by the end of 2016.

TASS regularly tops of the ranking of Russia’s most quoted news sources by the Medialogia company.

The agency’s internet audience tops 15 million users. Information in the text, video and audio formats is available on the tass.ru website, via social networking sites Facebook, VKontakte, and Twitter, as well as via the Youtube, Telegram and Viber platforms.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
11
The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian ambassador comments on US demand to close three Russian diplomatic facilities
2
Russia ready to counter ‘excessive domination’ of certain reserve currencies — Putin
3
Russian senator calls for symmetric exchange of ‘diplomatic niceties’ with US
4
Russia cannot afford to let US off the hook for its adverse actions — Kremlin
5
Russia’s Defense Ministry gets Tu-160 strategic bomber after upgrade
6
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy some 900 terrorist facilities in Syria in past week
7
German top diplomat says North Korean crisis may result in more victims than WWII
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама