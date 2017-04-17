TASS wins award at Malofiej infographic summit in Spain

Record 2.5 mln people visit Moscow Kremlin Museums in 2016Society & Culture April 17, 16:13
Russian opera star Hvorostovsky cancels Dublin concertSociety & Culture April 17, 15:44
IMF improves economic growth outlook for RussiaBusiness & Economy April 17, 15:26
First cavalry and infantry guard change of 2017 in Moscow’s KremlinMilitary & Defense April 17, 15:25
TASS wins award at Malofiej infographic summit in SpainAgency news April 17, 15:21
Russian director Konchalovsky to receive Fellini Award for contribution to cinematographySociety & Culture April 17, 15:17
TASS tops list of Russia’s most quoted news agencies in January-February 2017Agency news April 17, 15:17
Kremlin calls to respect Turkey’s choice at referendum on expanding presidential powersRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 17, 15:05
Kremlin confirms military cooperation on Russia-Serbia agendaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 17, 14:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
The infographics studio of the Russian news agency TASS won a bronze award in the Online Graphics category at the annual Malofiej summit in Pamplona, Spain, for its project “Nine years of waiting for St. Petersburg football arena: construction work, money and scandals”.
New York Times, Washington Post, Bloomberg, the Guardian and other leading news outlets won awards in other categories.
“This is the merit of not only our small studio but the TASS agency as a whole. In October 2016, we just began forming our team and in December, despite all problems, we made the project that won international recognition. This is a good sign. We are looking forward to new projects, interesting topic and ambitious tasks,” said Alexei Novichkov, the head of the agency’s infographics studio.
The Infographic World Summit is annually held at the University of Navarra in Pamplona and is named after Alejandro Malofiej, an Argentinian cartographer considered to be a pioneer in infographics.