TASS wins award at Malofiej infographic summit in Spain

The infographics studio of the Russian news agency TASS won a bronze award in the Online Graphics category at the annual Malofiej summit in Pamplona, Spain, for its project “Nine years of waiting for St. Petersburg football arena: construction work, money and scandals”.

New York Times, Washington Post, Bloomberg, the Guardian and other leading news outlets won awards in other categories.

“This is the merit of not only our small studio but the TASS agency as a whole. In October 2016, we just began forming our team and in December, despite all problems, we made the project that won international recognition. This is a good sign. We are looking forward to new projects, interesting topic and ambitious tasks,” said Alexei Novichkov, the head of the agency’s infographics studio.

The Infographic World Summit is annually held at the University of Navarra in Pamplona and is named after Alejandro Malofiej, an Argentinian cartographer considered to be a pioneer in infographics.