TASS tops list of Russia’s most quoted news agencies in January-February 2017

TASS was on the top of the ranking of Russia’s most quoted news agencies in January-February 2017, Medialogia company reported on its website. TASS has the index of quoting of 24, 283 and is followed by RIA Novosti (20,413.8) and Interfax (11,668.9).
Russia’s most quoted newspapers are Kommersant, Izvestia and Vedomosti dailies, Medialogia said. Forbes, RT, Govorit Moskva and Life.ru are the most quoted magazine, TV channel, radio station and news website, respectively.
RIA Novosti was named the most quoted news agency in social media (2,395,959 hyperlinks). It is followed by TASS and Interfax (1,250,011 and 316,436 hyperlinks).
TASS has been on the top of the ranking of Russia’s most quoted news agencies in October 2015 when Medialogia began publishing these data.