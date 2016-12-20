60th anniversary of cooperation between TASS, Xinhua to be marked in Beijing

TASS’s delegation at the events in Beijing will be led by the agency’s First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

On December 21, Beijing’s Millennium Center will host opening of the exposition, called Look into Past and Future. It is a joint photo exhibition, devoted to the 60th anniversary of establishing of cooperation between the news agencies – TASS and Xinhua. The agencies have chosen for the exposition archive photographs, showing the years-long cooperation between Russia and China in political, economic and cultural spheres.

Besides, on December 21 and 22, reporters from Russia and China will have meetings. The program devoted to the 60th anniversary of cooperation between TASS and Xinhua will also have a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s press club, run by head of TASS’s representation in China Andrei Kirillov.

The Dialogue between Media of Russia and China symposium will begin on December 22. It is a joint event of TASS and China’s Huanqiu Shibao newspaper to develop further cooperation in the information sphere and the overwhelming strategic partnership between Russia and China.

The symposium’s opening ceremony will feature speeches by TASS’s First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman and Huanqiu Shibao’s Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin. Discussions will be devoted to development of the media in the digital era, the role of media in strengthening of global security, and further development of bilateral cooperation.

Noteworthy, these events are organized in the framework of the Years of Russian and Chinese Media, announced for 2016 and 2017.