Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Croatia defeat Iceland in World Cup final group stage match to face Denmark in Round of 16

Sport 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA
June 27, 0:43 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

The game was played on Tuesday night in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don in front of a crowd of 43,472

Share
1 pages in this article
Iceland's Emil Hallfredsson (L) and Croatia's Milan Badelj fight for the ball in their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D football match at Rostov Arena.

Iceland's Emil Hallfredsson (L) and Croatia's Milan Badelj fight for the ball in their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D football match at Rostov Arena.

© Valery Matytsin/TASS

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 26. /TASS/. Croatia defeated Iceland 2-1 in the IFA World Cup final group stage match to win the first place in Group D and make it into the Round of 16 stage.

The game was played on Tuesday night in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don in front of a crowd of 43,472.

The opening goal was scored by Croatia’s midfielder Milan Badelj on the 53rd minute. Iceland’s midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson equalized on the 75th minute. Croatia’s Ivan Perisic scored the winning goal on the 90th minute.

Already cleared for the playoffs, Croatia earned nine points in three games to top Group D. They will face Denmark, number two in Group C, in a Round of 16 match in Nizhny Novgorod on July 1.

Iceland, occupying the fourth position in Group D with one point, have failed to make it into playoffs.

Russia is holding its first-ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

Thirty-two national football teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Eleven host cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara, were selected to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
18
Thrills and spills: Fans and players riding the emotional rollercoaster at 2018 World Cup
15
Russia parties after defeating Egypt at 2018 FIFA World Cup
16
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
West turns blind eye to arrest of Ukrainian lawmaker Savchenko—- Russian diplomat
2
Shipbuilders to deliver 2 noiseless submarines to Russia’s Pacific Fleet in 2020
3
Russian heavy-lift helicopter equipped with upgraded defensive aids suit enters trials
4
Russia, Belarus, Serbia switch to active phase of Slavic Brotherhood international drills
5
Trump's national security adviser to discuss Russian-US relations in Moscow
6
Russia’s advanced Protivnik-GE mobile 3D surveillance radar enters service in Volga area
7
Putin, Erdogan confirm mutual interest in expanding partnership ties
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT